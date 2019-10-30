Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,260.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,178.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.