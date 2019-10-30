Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAVN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. Raven Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

