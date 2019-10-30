Radware (RDWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

