R Jarrett Lilien Acquires 18,940 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 18,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 989,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

