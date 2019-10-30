Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 9,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,455. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 225.76%. Analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

