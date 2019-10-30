Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. First Analysis lowered Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of QUOT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,982. The company has a market cap of $757.45 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,708.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $61,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 174,860 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,518,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

