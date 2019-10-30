Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Up 6.3%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.93, 476,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 628,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $757.45 million, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

