Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 71,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,667. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

