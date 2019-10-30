Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $176,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,429. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $142.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6098 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

