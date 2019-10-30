Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22,404.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,723,000 after buying an additional 3,533,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 80.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,735 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 45.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Progressive by 317.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

PGR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 965,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

