Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 457,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,414. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.