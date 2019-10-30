Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,103 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,445.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 145,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 19,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,568. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.