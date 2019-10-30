Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $9.63 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $388,671.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009473 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01924837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000590 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,470,462 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

