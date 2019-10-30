Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $52,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

