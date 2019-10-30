Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 95.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in BCE by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BCE by 213.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after buying an additional 1,372,333 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after buying an additional 1,268,440 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

