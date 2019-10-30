Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $69,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 452.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,679,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 659.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 435,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,204,000 after acquiring an additional 309,991 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

