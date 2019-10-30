Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

