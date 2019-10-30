Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 6 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $36,648,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 87.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 88.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,493 shares of company stock worth $118,502,196. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore upgraded NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,729.80.

NVR stock opened at $3,631.51 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,165.60 and a twelve month high of $3,946.50. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,675.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,441.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $48.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.