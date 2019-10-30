Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,023,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.84. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

