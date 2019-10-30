QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

QTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,804. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after buying an additional 263,072 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,682,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $6,917,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,944,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

