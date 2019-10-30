Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 1,212,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,712. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

