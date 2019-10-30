Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

