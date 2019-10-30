Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Increased by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

PYPL stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 34.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,303. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.