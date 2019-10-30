Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $622.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.