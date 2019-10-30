Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for 3M Co Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM stock opened at $168.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 196,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in 3M by 23.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

