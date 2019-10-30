Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75).

LYV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $7,762,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

