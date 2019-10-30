Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Issued By B. Riley

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – B. Riley upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 18.41%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after acquiring an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after acquiring an additional 783,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 671,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

