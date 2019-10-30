Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $95.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

