Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2020 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.30. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

