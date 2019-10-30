Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

