Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Trading Up 3.7%

Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,809% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

