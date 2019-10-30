Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $43.33 million and $2.76 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.05744784 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045550 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,112,000,776 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

