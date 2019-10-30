Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 29,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

