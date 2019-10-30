Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 51,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,592. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.57. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

