Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Gap Down to $234.70

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $242.83, but opened at $234.70. Public Storage shares last traded at $223.26, with a volume of 2,101,659 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total value of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 36.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after buying an additional 2,142,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after purchasing an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,858,000 after purchasing an additional 928,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,612,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,105,000 after purchasing an additional 341,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

