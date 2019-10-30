Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $38,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

