PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, 325 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Citigroup raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64.

