Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PBIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The company has a market cap of $156.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.