Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

PROV traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

