Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 573,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,151,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

PTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $189,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

