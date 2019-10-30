Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,319 shares of company stock valued at $55,934,268. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

