Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.36. 125,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,461. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $332,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $929,550. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.