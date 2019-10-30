PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSMT. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $61.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PSMT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. 498,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,900 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 39,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

