PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSK. TD Securities cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

