PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.74.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE PSK traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.90. 931,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,230. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

