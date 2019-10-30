PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $498,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.98. 1,264,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

