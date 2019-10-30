Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,665 shares of company stock worth $10,004,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,707. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $102.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

