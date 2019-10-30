Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 536 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

