Portland General Electric to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Shares of POR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 386,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,976. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.15. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.66 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,735.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

