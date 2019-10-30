POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $3.05 Million (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $35.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000248 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

